Phil Hay admits Leeds player’s future is completely ‘up in the air’ right now

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper’s future is still up in the air with just a few weeks until the transfer window closes.

Journalist Phil Hay on The Square Ball’s YouTube channel addressed the potential outgoings at Elland Road this summer.

Already, Daniel Farke has seen several first-team players from last season depart in recent weeks.

Some players are likely to be missed more than others, with the departure of Rodrigo Moreno particularly difficult to take.

Although the experienced Spaniard is good enough to play above the Championship, injuries to Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter have made his exit isn’t more difficult to adapt to.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Max Wober has also left on loan although there was an initial expectation that he would stay at the club.

The Austrian leaving has left Farke with one less centre-back than he would like this season.

There’s also uncertainty around the future of captain Liam Cooper at Leeds.

The 31-year-old found the back of the net yesterday but paid a heavy price.

Cooper future at Leeds is still uncertain

Speaking about the Farke’s squad conundrum this summer, Hay said: “Even now, [Daniel] Farke must be looking at the dressing room and not necessarily being 100% certain who wants to be here, who wants to go, who would be happy to jump ship if a really good offer came up.

“You have Liam Cooper, for example, Saudi interest in him, which will be good money because everything out there is good money at the moment.

“Will Leeds lose him before the end of the window, will they offer him an extension?

“It’s all pretty up in the air, it’s difficult for a coach.”

It would be a surprise to Cooper leave Leeds this summer, especially after yesterday’s draw with Cardiff.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The centre-back scored the club’s first goal in their 2-2 draw but injured himself in the process.

He was stretchered off the pitch and it would be a shock if he could pass a medical at another club in the next few weeks.

Cooper wanted plenty of his Leeds teammates to decide on their future in the moments after their defeat to Tottenham last season.

The experienced centre-back is likely to be a key part of Farke’s plans to immediately return to the top flight.

He’ll be hoping the injury that saw him carried off the pitch yesterday isn’t too serious.