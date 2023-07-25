‘I was told’: Phil Hay says £11m player has done a transfer U-turn at Leeds

Max Wober looks set to be the next departure from Leeds United as he gears up to join Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

The £11m defender only joined Leeds in January, but after the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League, he’s ready to pack his bags and leave.

Intriguingly, according to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Wober had initially indicated to Leeds that he was willing to stay at the club, but, sadly for Leeds, he’s now done a U-turn and is ready to switch the Championship for the Bundesliga.

Wober’s U-turn

Hay shared what he knows about the defender.

“Wober was definitely a player Leeds wanted to keep, and you could sense that in Farke’s comments afterwards, that was a disappointment for him and it was a blow. He was someone they wanted to build the defence around. He was giving them, I was told anyway, the indication that he would stay, but there is this offer from Borussia Monchengladbach, it looks like he’s going to go for the season,” Hay said.

Can’t blame him

It is frustrating to hear that Wober has changed his stance at Leeds this week, but, in all honesty, you can hardly blame him, can you?

Let’s be real here, the chance to play for a team like Monchengladbach in Germany’s top league is much more appealing than the idea of playing Championship football next season.

Of course, it’s as cliché as it gets, but the idea of playing at Plymouth away after making an £11m transfer move to a Premier League club just a few months ago must be sickening.

Wober may well be back at Leeds this time next year, but the defender looks to be set for a season away from Elland Road this time around.