‘Phenomenal’ player Tottenham tried to sign to replace Kane scores four in one international game

Tottenham ended up having quite the summer in the end, with the sale of Harry Kane ending up being the focal point of their business.

In the end, Tottenham opted not to directly replace Kane and they have been using Heung-Min Son more centrally, while they spent big to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest as well.

Of course, players were linked with replacing Kane. One of which was Georgian striker Georges Mikautadze . And the forward showed his credentials with a fine goalscoring performance on international duty last night.

Georges Mikautadze scores four for Georgia after being linked with Spurs

Mikataudze, 22, eventually ended up signing for Ajax this summer. The Dutch giants are having a nightmare season though and the Georgian has contributed little thus far.

However, on the international stage, Mikautadze showed his class as he rattled in four goals againsts Thailand in an 8-0 friendly win last night.

For the player himself, it will be a huge confidence boost to return to Holland with as he looks to finally get going in the red and white of Ajax.

Photo by LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images

As for Tottenham, Mikautadze is obviously a player they’ll keep on their radar. If he can continue to develop and score goals at international level at this rate, then talk of a move to North London might well end up surfacing again.

One to keep an eye on

Despite a slow start to his Ajax career, there’s clearly a player in there and a goalscorer as well.

Sure, the four came against a Thailand side devoid of real quality. But you still have to be able to put the ball away and Mikautadze getting four in one game is impressive.

Tottenham are going to need to keep adding to the squad in the next few windows really if they want to keep progressing.

In Mikautadze , there’s a player there who they can keep tabs on and if he’s having a good year or even struggling, he might still be someone that Ange Postecoglou thinks he can work with and improve.