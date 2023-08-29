Report: Tottenham genuinely tried to convince ‘phenomenal’ striker to sign for them last week

Tottenham have been on the lookout for a new striker since selling Harry Kane earlier this month, and there have been a few targets touted.

The likes of Jonathan David and Gift Orban have been discussed on umpteen occasions, while a new name has come into the frame as of late.

Indeed, Metz striker Georges Mikautadze was reportedly scouted by Spurs over the weekend, and according to Dutch outlet, VI, Spurs tried to convince Mikautadze to join them last week.

Unfortunately, it would appear that Tottenham’s attempts to sign the ‘phenomenal’ striker were unsuccessful and Mikautadze is now set for a move to Ajax instead.

Photo by LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images

To be fair, we can understand why Mikautadze may prefer to move to Ajax than Spurs at this point in his career.

At the age of just 22, he needs to make the correct next step in his career, and as so many young players have shown, Ajax can be the perfect place for a young player to develop into a star.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Meanwhile, at Tottenham he would have the ridiculous pressure attached to being Harry Kane’s replacement, and with Richarlison already at the club, he may not play all that often either.

A move to Amsterdam will give him a chance to play at one of the most youth-focused and forward-thinking clubs in the whole of Europe, and we really can’t blame this young man for picking that option ahead of a move to Tottenham.

Do well at Ajax, and Mikautadze’s options will open up again in a few years’ time and that move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs will, once again, be an option for the young striker.

Mikautadze isn’t joining Spurs, but he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on in the coming years.