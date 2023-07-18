Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is reportedly of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, but there’s some bad news for Spurs fans.

The North Londoners have Harry Kane leading their line, and he’s one of the best in the business. If he stays, they don’t really need anyone else, but there’s a big chance he could leave.

If Kane does move on, Tottenham will have some big shoes to fill. Osimhen would be great, but Christian Falk has shared some bad news on GiveMeSport for Spurs fans who are dreaming of signing the Nigerian.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Victor Osimhen is not interested in Tottenham

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Tottenham and other Premier League clubs for a long, long time now.

The Nigerian, branded as a ‘phenomenal’ player by Walter Mazzarri (Football Italia), had an outstanding campaign in Italy last season. He led the line for Napoli and helped them win their first Serie A title in over three decades.

Osimhen is a hero in Naples, but it is only a matter of time before he leaves them for a bigger club. It’s unlikely it’ll happen this summer, but if Harry Kane left for big money, Tottenham reportedly want to sign the Napoli man as his replacement.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Osimhen has no interest in joining them.

Falk said: “Everybody’s trying [to sign him] and he’s also in the ideas of Tottenham as an alternative if Harry Kane is leaving.

“But I heard Osimhen is not so interested in going to Tottenham.”

Photo by Antonio Balasco/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images

TBR View:

That’s not really a surprise, is it?

Tottenham definitely have the stadium and facilities to attract big players, but they will not be in any European competition next season. That makes them far less attractive compared to other clubs out there.

If Kane is sold, they may well be able to afford Osimhen, but there’s no way the Napoli star will agree to leave the league champions to join a club that finished eighth last season.

Tottenham will have to be smart with who they go after if Kane ends up leaving them this summer.