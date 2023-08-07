‘Phenomenal’ Arsenal player set to undergo medical with PL rival today with deal now agreed

Matt Turner is closing in on sealing his Arsenal exit, with the goalkeeper set to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest today.

That is according to David Ornstein and The Athletic, who suggests that Steve Cooper’s men have reached an agreement to sign the USMNT international ahead of the new Premier League season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Matt Turner‘s departure from the Emirates has been on the cards for a week now. It was a surprise when Arsenal were once again linked with David Raya at the end of July. But it seems that a move to the Emirates is edging closer.

Nottingham Forest agree Matt Turner deal

And with that, Turner has now got the green light to leave Arsenal after a year in Mikel Arteta’s ranks. The 28-year-old will however, remain in the Premier League.

Photo by Mike Janosz/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The Athletic reports that Turner is set to undergo a medical at the City Ground on Monday. Forest have already agreed terms with Arsenal ahead of a potential switch.

The report notes that Forest would still like to sign Dean Henderson following his loan spell last year.

It makes sense for all parties for Turner to move on if Raya is coming in at the Emirates. Raya has proven himself in the Premier League and looks set to contend with Aaron Ramsdale for the number one spot.

Turner looked to be a very decent understudy. Mikel Arteta said at one stage that he had been ‘phenomenal‘. But he will not want to drop down to being third choice after taking the number one spot for his country.

Arsenal fans will hope that Turner’s exit is swiftly followed by some news concerning a certain Brentford goalkeeper.