‘Phenomenal’ manager is unsure whether Tottenham actually want him

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was reportedly left unsure whether Tottenham Hotspur actually wanted him.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that Nagelsmann has been ‘left in the dark’ by Spurs.

Tottenham will be keen to appoint a new manager ahead of the summer after what has been a tumultuous campaign on and off the pitch.

Ryan Mason has finished off the campaign in what was his second spell as Tottenham’s interim head coach, but the 31-year-old struggled to turn their season around.

Spurs have been linked with a host of names since Antonio Conte’s departure back in March, but haven’t found their man as of yet.

Julian Nagelsmann was one name that was heavily linked with the Tottenham job before the club distanced itself from the links earlier this month.

And it seems that the 35-year-old was left unsure over whether Spurs really wanted him.

Nagelsmann unsure on Tottenham interest

The Daily Mail claims that several agents around Europe who represent coaches have had initial contact from Spurs but no follow-up calls.

Nagelsmann has apparently been ‘left in the dark’ after Spurs showed initial interest in hiring him.

It left the German coach unsure whether Tottenham wanted to hand him the job or not.

Nagelsmann seems like the perfect candidate for Tottenham and has been labelled a ‘phenomenal’ manager.

His spell at Bayern Munich was brought to an abrupt end after successful spells at both RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

It was certainly a surprise when he was distanced from the Spurs job a couple of weeks ago, but his name has been thrown back into the mix over the past few days.

He seems like the best option for Tottenham after missing out on Arne Slot and Mauricio Pochettino closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge.

