'Can never entirely rule it out': Gold says it's impossible to say 'phenomenal' manager won't get Spurs job











Alasdair Gold has stated that he cannot entirely rule out the idea of Julian Nagelsmann ending up at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 35-year-old manager was distanced from the job just two weeks ago, but after Spurs went down a few more dead ends, he’s once again being linked with Tottenham.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Gold stated that he thinks Nagelsmann would be a great candidate, while claiming that he can never rule out the idea of Tottenham going back in for the German manager.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann not impossible

Gold spoke about the former Bayern Munich boss.

“Nagelsmann for me, he is available, he’s not got a job. I’m struggling to see which other high profile jobs come up at the moment, maybe some Italian jobs, maybe PSG. Yeah, I don’t know, I can never entirely rule it out going back for Nagelsmann even though Spurs were as emphatic as Spurs can ever be because they do so many U-turns,”

Can it happen?

Julian Nagelsmann is probably the standout candidate on the managerial market right now, and we can’t help but wonder whether or not he will be tempted by Spurs.

Yes, the Tottenham job is a big one, but the current state of the club couldn’t be more unappealing.

No Director of Football, an ageing squad and a star player who seemingly wants to leave, Tottenham are a mess right now.

As Gold says, there are no other big jobs coming up right now, but with Nagelsmann reportedly still being paid by Bayern Munich, he may not be in a rush to get back into work anyway.

Nagelsmann can’t be dismissed as an option, but it looks unlikely that he’ll be the next Spurs boss at this point.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

