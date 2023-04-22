‘Phenomenal’ manager is now focused on getting the Spurs job, he’s ready to accept it - journalist











Julian Nagelsmann is ready to take the Tottenham job according to Christian Falk.

The German journalist gave an update on the former Bayern Munich boss, and it’s fair to say that this is a crucial bit of news.

The ‘phenomenal’ manager has reportedly pulled out of the race to become the next Chelsea manager, and now, he’s apparently focused wholly on the Spurs job.

In fact, according to Falk, Nagelsmann is ready to accept the Tottenham job if he is offered it.

Out of Manager-Poker at @chelsea: Julian Nagelsmann is concentrating now on @SpursOfficial Tottenham. Crazy constellation: he would then accept the job that his successor at Bayern Thomas Tuchel rejected (my new column at @caughtoffside) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 22, 2023

This is a massive update for Tottenham fans as the club continue to search for Antonio Conte’s replacement.

As we all know by now, Nagelsmann is a person of significant interest to Spurs. Sky Sports recently reported that they want to hold talks with the German, and his chances of being appointed have now significantly gone up.

Spurs apparently only want to appoint a manager who has them in their mind as their clear first-choice, and in rejecting Chelsea, Nagelsmann has made it quite clear that he would like the Tottenham job.

This is an absolute open goal for Daniel Levy as he now has the chance to appoint one of the brightest and most successful young managers in Europe, and to make things even better, he actually wants to come.

For the first time in a while, Spurs could appoint a genuinely world class manager who wants to be at the club, and that’s a prospect that should excite every supporter.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go before we can say that Nagelsmann is going to be the new Spurs boss, but there does seem to be interest from both sides here.

Don’t be shocked if you see some acceleration on this front in the coming days.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Show all