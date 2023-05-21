‘Phenomenal’ manager has already told Daniel Levy which sporting directors he wants at Tottenham











Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is now reportedly back in the running for the Tottenham Hotspur job.

That’s according to The Times, who claim that talks between Nagelsmann and Spurs have resumed after they broke down last week.

Ryan Mason’s Tottenham side fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Brentford yesterday in their final home game of the campaign.

It’s been a miserable season at Spurs and they could miss out on qualifying for Europe altogether after a difficult run of form.

Tottenham face a big summer ahead as they bid to replace both Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici, with the latter resigning from his role as managing director of football following a worldwide ban.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann was reportedly the front-runner for the managerial job up until last Friday, with Tottenham distancing themselves from the links.

Yet, it seems the German boss is back in the frame to replace Conte and he’s even had his say on Tottenham’s search for a new sporting director.

Nagelsmann has recommended sporting directors to Levy

The Times reports that Nagelsmann wants assurances over the club’s next sporting director.

And he has even recommended candidates for the job to Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy.

The outlet claims that Nagelsmann wants assurances over who will replace Paratici at Tottenham before taking the job.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

If Nagelsmann truly is back in the running for the Tottenham job, it would be some turnaround over the past week.

Sky Sports reported just last week that the ‘phenomenal’ manager wouldn’t be joining Spurs ahead of the summer.

Until the weekend, the German boss was the favoured choice among Tottenham fans, and the club had seemingly switched their attention to Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Yet, Nagelsmann would be a brilliant option for Tottenham and seems like an ideal fit for the club on paper.

Show all