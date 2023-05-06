‘It depends on Daniel Levy’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘phenomenal’ manager has now put Spurs on standby











Julian Nagelsmann has put Tottenham on standby until he knows who the Sporting Director of the north London club will be.

The German coach is reportedly now Tottenham’s top target, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, talks have stalled.

Indeed, the journalist says that Nagelsmann isn’t ready to advance to the final stages of negotiations with Tottenham until he has some clarity on the Sporting Director situation after Fabio Paratici resigned.

Nagelsmann has Spurs on standby

The journalist shared what he knows about the ‘phenomenal‘ manager.

“It’s not easy to get Julian Nagelsmann, from what I understand, Nagelsmann and Tottenham the direct situation is that he’s not prepared to advance to the final stages of negotiations with Tottenham until he knows what will happen with the board,” Romano said.

“Fabio Paratici was the Director, he had to resign a few weeks ago, and now, until he knows who will be the director at Tottenham, for Nagelsmann it will be a stand-by situation. It depends on Daniel Levy and what he wants to do with the Director before knowing who is going to be the manager.”

Could cost them

The Fabio Paratici saga at Tottenham has been a disaster from start to finish, but this could be the biggest problem Paratici has thrown up at Spurs.

Nagelsmann is a top-class coach who would potentially be transformative for Tottenham, but they could miss out on him due to their own issues in the backroom.

Of course, with a few weeks to go until the end of the season, Spurs have plenty of time to sort their mess out, but with the likes of PSG and Real Madrid potentially circling this summer, they may need to act quickly here.

