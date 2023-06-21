‘Perfect’ title-winning star linked to Liverpool speaks out on his future

Liverpool have been linked heavily to Ryan Gravenberch and the player has finally come out and spoken about his future.

Liverpool are looking for a few signings this summer as they want to make sure they are title-challengers again. This season they finished fifth and it is not good enough for their standards.

They have already bolstered their midfield by signing Mac Allister. Reports suggest this is not the only midfielder they are looking at, with Gravenberch heavily linked.

The Dutchman is currently at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Despite this, the reports suggest he could leave as he pursues more football.

(Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Liverpool target Gravenberch talks about his future

With so much news around the midfielder, it is great to finally hear what he has to say on the matter. Now Liverpool fans can work out if he would like the move.

Romano tweeted the comments from Gravenberch. The player told @ESPNnl: “I expected to play more at Bayern last season, also I thought I would get more chances. I want to go back to playing again, especially at my age. I hope this can happen at Bayern, otherwise we have to look further”

This is huge news from the 21 year-old. The fact he says he wants to be playing emphasises that the move is definitely possible for Liverpool.

Despite the ‘perfect‘ star being so young, he is very experienced. The Bayern Munich central midfielder has already won seven trophies in his career and made over 200 senior appearances.

With the former Ajax star being picked up by Bayern Munich at such a young age, he definitely has world-class potential. He would be a cracking signing for Liverpool.