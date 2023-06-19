Graham Roberts has given Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of James Maddison his backing, and described the Leicester City star as the perfect Spurs player.

Roberts has taken to Twitter to react to the reports that Tottenham are interested in the Leicester talisman following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

It does appear that Tottenham are stepping up their interest in James Maddison. Reports from The Northern Echo on Monday claimed that it is actually Spurs who lead the charge to sign the 26-year-old.

Roberts backs Tottenham move for James Maddison

Maddison is also on the radar of Newcastle United. However, it was suggested that the attacking midfielder prefers the idea of moving to London rather than the North-East.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the report claims that Tottenham are prepared to offer Maddison higher wages than the Magpies. So it would appear that Ange Postecoglou’s side are on pole position to do a deal.

And one Tottenham legend who will seemingly be very pleased to see Maddison end up joining is Roberts, who has taken to Twitter to suggest that he is the ideal signing for the club this summer.

Lots asking me the last few weeks would I like @Madders10 for me 100 per cent I would like him. Would supply perfect service for @HKane and scores so many great goals. Tottenham have not replaced Eriksen and Maddison is a perfect spurs player who suits Ange system perfectly. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) June 19, 2023

Tottenham did not get enough goals from anywhere apart from up front last season. Son Heung-min ended up with a respectable tally. But he will not look back on the campaign with any fondness.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Bentancur was the only other player elsewhere on the pitch to manage five goals or more in the top-flight.

So they need a greater impact from those behind Harry Kane. And Maddison would offer that. He has an ability to unlock defences and create moments of magic.

So it would hardly be a surprise if many Tottenham fans agreed with Roberts’ view on the speculation.