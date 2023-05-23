Arsenal could now reportedly be trying to sign a big upgrade on Granit Xhaka - opinion











Mikel Arteta thinks that Ilkay Gundogan is the perfect replacement for Granit Xhaka, but, in our view, he’s actually an upgrade.

According to David Ornstein who was speaking to NBC Sports Arteta is a huge fan of the Man City star.

It has been reported over the past week or so that the Gunners are keen on signing the Manchester City captain, and according to Ornstein, that interest is indeed concrete.

The journalist was shared what he knows about Gundogan and Arsenal, and he says that this interest is largely being driven by Mikel Arteta who believes that the German could be the perfect replacement for Xhaka when he eventually leaves the club.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gundogan the perfect Xhaka replacement

Ornstein shared what he knows about the Man City star and Arsenal.

“It’s a precarious position for Man City, he is happy in England and at City, but they will have competition. It was reported last week that Arsenal are keen to sign him and I can confirm that interest is concrete, it is being driven by Mikel Arteta who worked with Gundogan at City. If Granit Xhaka leaves, Arteta sees Gundogan as the perfect replacement, a really high quality replacement, experienced, a bit older than Xhaka, but he is in the form of his life,” Ornstein said.

Upgrade

Not only is Gundogan the perfect replacement for Granit Xhaka, he’s the perfect upgrade too.

Yes, Xhaka has been incredible this season and he will be missed by the Gunners when he goes, but you only have to look at what Gundogan has been doing in recent weeks to see his quality.

While Xhaka has wilted in a title race, Gundogan has stepped up. He’s scored some massive goals, been a leader and kept his composure.

Xhaka, rightly or wrongly, has a reputation for blowing up in the big moments, but Gundogan is the complete opposite, he’s calmness personified, and that’s the mentality Arsenal need to cultivate if they’re going to push again next year.

We’ve already seen what that sort of winners’ mentality can bring to Arsenal with the additions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Gundogan could be the best of the bunch in that regard.

He’s stepped up in the big moments for City, and that’s what Arsenal need if they are to compete for major honours in the coming years.

Gundogan could be just what the doctor ordered at the Emirates, and while Arteta may think he’s getting a Xhaka replacement, he could actually be getting an upgrade.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

