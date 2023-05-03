Pep Guardiola now says Arsenal have already won something ‘important’ this season











Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Arsenal have already won something really important this season.

Speaking about the Gunners, via Football Daily, Guardiola was very complimentary about their nearest title rivals.

After leading the Premier League for so long, they finally fell behind Man City last week.

Their poor run of form going to The Etihad was far from ideal preparation when facing one of the best club sides ever assembled.

Arsenal were no match for Guardiola’s win and the hosts won the game 4-1 and narrowed the gap at the top of the league to two points.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Their victory over Fulham on Sunday briefly put them above Arsenal, before they defeated a struggling Chelsea last night.

Manchester City’s two games in hand give them a massive advantage going into the final few weeks of the season.

However, Guardiola believes Arsenal have already achieved something brilliant this season.

Although he’s being sincere, it may be a hard compliment to take given their current position in the league.

Guardiola believes Arsenal have also won something important

Asked about the season the Gunners are currently having, Guardiola said: “It was difficult because we could see how relentless Arsenal was.

“Arsenal after seven years already have Champions League qualification, this is the perspective, maybe they’re a bit down.

“After the seven years, they won the most important title of the season for the club, to qualify next season for the Champions League.

“Because financially, prestigious, new signings, for many things it’s the most important title by far, and it’s already there.

“They lost their last game, they are sad, but I’m pretty sure they have to be so happy because they make an incredible achievement.”

Arsenal’s return to the Champions League is exciting for the club, but it will take time to really sink in.

The Premier League was their main objective, but now looks out of reach unless Manchester City suffer a collapse.

Guardiola’s insistence that Arsenal’s return to the Champions League is important does ring true though.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It will allow them to spend more money in the summer and attract a higher calibre of players.

He’s also been very complimentary about some of Mikel Arteta’s players since their 4-1 defeat.

However, there may always be a feeling of ‘what if’ around The Emirates if they do narrowly miss out on the title.

