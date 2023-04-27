Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli











Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli following the Gunners losing 4-1 at the Etihad.

It was arguably the biggest match of the season as we saw first play second. Current leaders Arsenal needed the win to make sure Manchester City couldn’t go above them.

The Manchester City win means they are able to go above the Gunners with their two games in hand. With only a handful of games left, many believe the title will again be in the hands of Guardiola.

Kevin De Bruyne was on fire in the match as City’s experiences of consistently playing these matches helped them beat an inexperienced Arsenal side.

The 4-1 victory was a dominant performance from Manchester City. Despite this, Guardiola was quick to praise his opponents just as much as his own team.

Speaking via BBC Sport, Guardiola said: “I decided [to play Akanji left-back] because Saka is an incredible threat and we need a guy who can sustain one against one, like Kyle and Martinelli because they are so good.

“We could jump more the players inside but at the sides we should control these two players because they are amazing.”

Both Saka and Martinelli have had great seasons. The two have been instrumental in helping Arsenal become surprising title challengers. Between them they have 46 goal contributions this season.

Their downfall is probably the fact that they are both only 21. With the Gunners being so reliant on the pair at such a young age, it was always going to be hard to play such a strong title contender in Manchester City.

