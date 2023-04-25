Pep Guardiola hails Mikel Arteta for one thing he's done at Arsenal before Man City game











Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta brings ‘another dimension’ to the way they play.

Guardiola was speaking in his press conference ahead of a massive game in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal go into the match at The Etihad five points clear of their nearest rivals.

However, Man City have two games in hand, meaning theoretically the league is in their hands.

The result of tomorrow’s game will have huge implications going forward, especially given both sides recent form.

Man City couldn’t be going into the match feeling more confident.

They have an FA Cup final to prepare for, and a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have drawn their last three league games, and are without William Saliba tomorrow.

Guardiola has been quick to praise Mikel Arteta, and the effect he’s had on the Arsenal team.

The pupil will have to try to outwit the master tomorrow to keep the Gunners title hopes alive.

Guardiola praises Arsenal boss Arteta

Asked about his counterpart tomorrow, Guardiola said: “I think Mikel [Arteta] brings them another dimension. In fact, they are huge competitors in all senses.

“They are so aggressive, they went to Anfield a few weeks ago, and a team who have been the best in the last years at winning the second balls, long balls, transitions, Arsenal was better.

“They control all the aspects and we felt it, I don’t say anything new. In the two games we played this season, we felt it.

“You have to challenge them in those terms, otherwise with the speed they have up-front, for the density they have, in the long balls, the second balls, the quality they have in the build-up, so it’s difficult.”

He added: “I have the feeling Mikel changed the structure of the club, changed a lot of players.

“He was supported by the hierarchy of the club and that’s why the success is there.”

Guardiola and Arteta worked very well together at Manchester City, and he won’t be surprised he’s succeeding at Arsenal.

However, Guardiola has heaped praise on opponents before in important matches as a way of playing his own mind games.

Arsenal fans will hope Arteta doesn’t try to second-guess himself too much going into the game.

Their North London rivals attempted that at the weekend against Newcastle, and paid the price immediately.

