‘Significant issue’: After injury update, David Ornstein has more worrying news about William Saliba











Arsenal were rocked by the news that William Saliba is set to miss the Manchester City game this week, but now, some more worrying news about the Frenchman has emerged.

Indeed, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, David Ornstein has shared an update about Saliba’s contract situation, and he says that there has been no significant progress towards getting the defender to sign a new deal.

Saliba’s contract was extended in January via an option to extend, but heading into this summer he will have just two years left on his deal – a situation that Arsenal may well be keen to avoid.

Ornstein says that Arsenal do want Saliba to sign a new deal, but there’s no indication that any agreement is on the horizon.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Saliba new deal not imminent

Ornstein shared what he knows about Saliba.

“There is also the extremely significant issue of his contract that needs to be sorted out with Arsenal hoping to renew him, but to our knowledge there has been no significant, meaningful progress in that either. I think his importance to Arsenal has been underlined by how they’ve been performing without him. The feeling around Arsenal in recent weeks is that his season may be over,” Ornstein said.

Get it sorted

Arsenal have plenty of business to tend to this summer as they look to make new signings to become Champions League challengers next season, but getting Saliba to sign a new deal is absolutely vital.

Indeed, you can’t underestimate just how important Saliba is to this Arsenal team. He should be the bedrock of everything the Gunners do going forwards, but in order to be able to plan with Saliba, they need him to commit to a new contract.

There is work to do on this front, and it’s something that Edu and Mikel Arteta need to address at the end of the season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all