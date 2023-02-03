Pep Guardiola denies he tried to sign Tottenham player on transfer deadline day











Pep Guardiola has been asked about rumours he tried to sign Pedro Porro ahead of Tottenham on transfer deadline day.

Guardiola has conducted his pre-match press conference before City face Spurs for the second time in a matter of weeks on Sunday.

Porro was on the books at City before moving to Sporting, and Guardiola talked up the right wing-back, but said he did not look into bringing him back.

That is despite the fact that Joao Cancelo moved from City to Bayern Munich on loan on 31 January, having rapidly fallen out of favour.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Guardiola on Porro

When asked for his thoughts on Porro, Guardiola said: “I know about him. He’s perfect to play with five at the back.

“Last season, we suffered against him when we played them. This season, Sporting played Spurs in the European group stage, I saw both games and he played really, really good. A good signing for Tottenham.”

When asked if he considered bringing Porro back, Guardiola said: “No, he was in the list but after that, we had to pay the buyback clause and he decided to go to Spurs.”

City perhaps look slightly short at full-back after the loan exit of Cancelo, but they have options; versatile, quality players who have experience of winning titles.

Porro is the latest attempt for Spurs to fix their issues at right wing-back and it is now a case of how well he adjusts to English football.

It remains to be seen if he will make his debut at the weekend against his former club, but it is clear how much Guardiola thinks of the Spurs new-boy.