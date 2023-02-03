Report: Conte absence means no Tottenham debut for Pedro Porro v Man City











Tottenham take on Manchester City this weekend but Spurs fans hoping to see a Pedro Porro debut could be left disappointed.

Porro finally completed his move to Spurs on deadline day. The full-back got his move eventually, as Spurs finally bowed to the demands of Sporting Lisbon to get the deal over the line.

The former Man City man is set to cement himself as Spurs’ first-choice right-back within the coming weeks. But when it comes to a debut this weekend against his former club, Porro might have to wait.

According to The Evening Standard, Antonio Conte’s absence from training means Porro is unlikely to be given a full debut against City. The ES reports how that means Emerson Royal is likely to get the nod by Stellini and Mason, who will oversee things in Conte’s absence.

Royal remained at the club in January despite a number of reports claiming he might be sold. In the end, the Brazilian remained on the books, with Matt Doherty instead sold on.

For Porro, who signed on loan ahead of a £47m deal, a place on the bench could still happen. The wing-back will be chomping at the bit to be involved, especially against a former club.

TBR’s View: Tottenham should throw Porro straight in

It’s understandable that Conte not being able to see Porro holds some weight here. But the reality is that Spurs have been so bad at right-back this season, that there’s not a lot to lose throwing Porro in.

Of course, it’s City. They are the toughest of opponents. But Porro has proven himself at Sporting, and he won’t be fazed if he’s asked to come in.

Tottenham fans would surely rather see Porro in than Royal. The Brazilian has had more than one chance this season and never quite looked the business.

On the surface, this is a chance for Pedro Porro to show immediately how good he can be with a big debut.