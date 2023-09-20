People close to Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey believe that he’s seriously considering leaving the club in January.

A report from Calciomercato has shared more details on the Ghanaian’s future.

Mikel Arteta has had to make some difficult team selection decisions already this season.

After starting every league match last season, Gabriel Magalhaes was dropped to the bench at the start of the campaign.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson have barely had a look in this season.

The arrival of Declan Rice also looked like it was going to threaten Thomas Partey’s place in the team.

The £45m midfielder was a key part of Arsenal’s success last season, but his drop-off in form coincided with Mikel Arteta’s side succumbing to the pressure put on them by Manchester City.

Partey may have lost his place in midfield this season, but Arteta was keen to start him at right-back at the beginning of the season.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko injured, he needed a player who could invert into midfield when Arsenal had the ball.

It’s not Partey’s favoured position though and he’s now reportedly considering leaving Arsenal in January.

After Arteta blocked his exit in the summer, it will be interesting to see if his stance changes midway through the campaign.

Arsenal star Partey considering January exit

The report from Calciomercato suggests that Partey isn’t happy with his change of role in the team.

They go on to say that, ‘Rumours close to the player do not rule out a transfer in January, with the player potentially seriously considering the possibility of accepting offers from other clubs.’

Juventus are one side linked with Partey as they look for a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Arteta has now reportedly said that Partey can leave if Arsenal receive an appropriate bid in January.

He’s certainly less important now than he was last season but if anything were to happen to Declan Rice, then suddenly he’d be a key player for Arteta.

Whether he’s happy rotating between roles in defence and midfield once he’s fit again is another matter.

If the right bid arrives, it might be the right time to sell the 30-year-old.