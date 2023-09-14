Mikel Arteta has now privately told £45m Arsenal player he’s ready to sell him in January

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Thomas Partey have reportedly reached an agreement that the Gunners will listen to offers to sell the midfielder in January.

The Ghana international has been a key player for the North Londoners since he joined the club from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020 (BBC). However, if Football Transfers are to be believed, his time as an Arsenal player will soon come to an end.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for Thomas Partey in January

Rumours about Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal were very strong in the first two months of this summer’s transfer window.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia as well as Juventus showed interest in the Ghana international, but Arsenal decided to keep hold of him in the end.

Now, after three games as a right-back and picking up an injury, Partey’s future is up in the air again, and the report claims Mikel Arteta and the Ghanaian had a private meeting to discuss the same last week.

The outcome of the meeting was Arteta and Partey mutually agreeing that the best thing for both parties would be for Arsenal to listen to offers to sell the midfielder in the January transfer window. It has been revealed that the Gunners boss is now ready to let him go.

Partey will enter the final 18 months of his contract at the turn of the year.

TBR View:

Thomas Partey is still a key player for Arsenal.

Yes, the Gunners now have Declan Rice, who is arguably better than him, but a fully fit Partey makes Arsenal an incredibly strong side.

However, if Partey wants to move on and Arteta is open to letting him leave, a transfer could well happen, and the report claims Juventus remain interested in the Ghana international.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months, but if Partey leaves, Arsenal will have to dive back into the market for a replacement.