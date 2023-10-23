People close to £20m Leeds star had to convince him not to leave this summer

Those close to Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville saw it necessary to advise the forward to commit to the club this summer amid talk of leaving.

That’s according to The Athletic who revealed that Summerville did agree with the advice that was coming his way.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

And on the back of a incredible performance against Norwich City on the weekend, Leeds fans will be very pleased he did remain at Elland Road.

Summerville was subject of a late £20m bid from Burnley in the summer, but Daniel Farke was adamant that he wanted the winger to stay.

A decision that now looks crucial.

And former Leeds striker Ross McCormack has already admitted that he’s fed up with telling people just how good Summerville is.

Summerville was on the left of Leeds’ forward line against Norwich on Saturday, an attack that is now looking very potent.

Joel Piroe (five), Georgino Rutter (two) and Summerville (four) now have 11 goals between them, a very healthy amount for a forward line still getting accustomed to each other at Leeds.

Keeping Summerville was crucial for Leeds moving forward

Given their improved form between the recent international breaks, Leeds do now sit third in the Championship table.

Although it took a little bit of time, Daniel Farke does now have a team playing in his vein.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And whilst it’s already looking like a daunting task to catch the likes of Ipswich Town or Leicester City, Leeds will believe they have the squad to do so.

Moreover, when you consider that both Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto were still on the bench on Saturday, squad depth is looking healthy.

Sam Byram has perhaps been the surprise of the season, a player still keeping his place despite all those sat on the bench.

And whilst Leeds’ defence has improved this season, it’s the forward line, including Summerville that will surely be crucial.

Will that much talent, Farke’s Leeds should be one of the most feared teams in the division.