Fabrizio Romano shares new update for Tottenham fans on Pedro Porro











Tottenham Hotspur have scheduled crucial talks with Sporting Lisbon in the next hours to sort out a deal for Pedro Porro, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs since the January transfer window opened. He seems to be Antonio Conte’s priority target, and today’s the day a deal could be done.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported that Tottenham are hopeful of sealing a deal for Pedro Porro today.

Spurs have been in talks with Sporting to sign the talented defender for a few weeks now. Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that the North Londoners had even offered £32.5 million (€37m) plus add-ons, and are also open to the idea of offering a player in exchange as well.

Sporting, however, have been adamant that they want his £39.6 million (€45m) release clause triggered.

Romano has now revealed the latest on the situation, and Spurs have apparently scheduled ‘crucial talks’ with Sporting about sorting out a deal. That is expected to take place in the next few hours, and Tottenham will be hoping that they can get it done.

Porro has already agreed personal terms with Tottenham and is ready to join them this month.

Romano claimed on Twitter just a few moments ago: “Crucial meeting will take place in the next hours for Pedro Porro to Tottenham, as revealed yesterday – talks are advanced but new round of negotiations will be key to get the deal done.

“Personal terms agreed weeks ago. Clubs will discuss also payment terms/installments.”

TBR View:

Sporting have been very firm on their demands, but things could change today.

Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are both excellent negotiators, and they will do everything they possibly can to convince the Portuguese club to let go of their star defender.

Sporting, however, have every right to demand what they think is right for Porro, who still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming hours. There should be a new update for Spurs fans once the two parties have their meeting today.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

