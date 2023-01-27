What Pedro Porro has just told Sporting manager after latest Tottenham talks











Pedro Porro has now told Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim he wants to play in tomorrow’s Taca de Liga final.

Tottenham have been chasing Porro all month long and it seems that talks in recent days have moved a deal closer to getting done.

Portuguese outlet CM claim that the right wing-back is not planning on departing the club before the huge game against Porto.

They say that a deal could well get agreed before kick-off tomorrow evening, but Porro will not fly to England at that stage.

Porro tells Amorim he wants to play in Saturday’s final

If he does come to England, it seems the earliest he will be here is Sunday, and he will hope to be clutching a winner’s medal by then.

Porro’s transfer is of course geared at Spurs ending their long trophy drought under Antonio Conte and they are in FA Cup action tomorrow.

They face Preston in the fourth round of a competition which represents their most realistic chance of silverware at this stage of the season.

Journalist Bruno Andrade had already tweeted that Sporting wanted Porro to play in the Porto game before any potential exit is sanctioned.

The days are running out in the window, but Spurs would do well to get a deal for Porro sorted before the final, even if he does not fly over to complete the paperwork until after that.

Porro has been a top target all month, and some Spurs fans will question why Daniel Levy did not just pay his release clause on January 1.