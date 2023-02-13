Pedro Porro reacts on Instagram after Tottenham announcement today











Pedro Porro have taken to Instagram to send a message to Rodrigo Bentancur after Tottenham Hotspur announced on their official website that the midfielder will miss the rest of the season.

Bentancur has handed Spurs a huge blow ahead of a crucial few months. The Uruguayan came off during the second-half of Saturday’s defeat to Leicester City. And it was quickly apparent that the injury was a serious one.

Fabrizio Romano claimed on Sunday that Bentancur could be sidelined for at least six months. And Tottenham have now confirmed that Bentancur will play no further part in their season.

Porro sends message to Bentancur on Instagram

It is a massive blow for Spurs. They have had a taste of how difficult life can be without the former Juventus man in the middle of the park this season. And they did not do too well without him.

Behind the likes of Harry Kane and Cristian Romero, he is perhaps the first name on the teamsheet – alongside midfield partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Porro made his debut for Tottenham in Saturday’s game. Unfortunately, it was not only Bentancur’s injury that made the Spaniard’s Tottenham bow a miserable one. Spurs were beaten comfortably by the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

He has now taken to social media to send a message to Bentancur, which translates as ‘You will come back stronger bug’…

It is going to be a huge task for Tottenham to fill the void left by Bentancur. He is such an important player for the way they play under Conte. And Spurs have suffered whenever he has previously been unavailable.

Yves Bissouma is currently sidelined with injury. But when he returns, he will have to step up and show why Spurs brought him to the club in the summer.