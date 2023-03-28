Pedro Porro now reacts on Twitter after news coming out of Tottenham today











Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has now reacted to the news that Emerson Royal has suffered a serious injury.

The Spanish defender took to Twitter to send a message to his fellow full-back.

Pedro Porro was brought in by Spurs in January to help shore up the right wing-back position.

He ended up being the final signing of the Antonio Conte era, but didn’t hit the ground running as expected.

That’s because Brazilian defender Emerson Royal discovered some brilliant form that had been lacking at times.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In fact, his performances earned him a nomination for Player of the Month in February.

It also meant he earned a recall to the Brazil squad, after missing out on going to the World Cup.

However, that positivity soon disappeared, as he picked up an injury against Morocco.

Tottenham then confirmed that the Brazilian suffered a knee injury that required surgery.

Emerson’s injury means Porro is now Tottenham’s only fit right wing-back.

They’ve gone from having four fit options at the end of the January transfer window to just one.

Porro reacts to Emerson injury

After seeing the news that the 24-year-old had been ruled out by the club, Porro replied on social media.

He said: “Good recovery bro. Let’s fight for you.”

With Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies also currently unavailable, Cristian Stellini has just two fit wing-backs in the first-team squad.

All eyes will now be on Ivan Perisic and Pedro Porro to stay fit until any of their teammates return.

Tottenham only have the Premier League to concentrate on now, which will give them the rest that they need.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

However, Spurs fans will be frustrated with Emerson’s injury as he was providing plenty of competition for Porro.

The Spaniard just scored his first goal for the club, and has a Euros qualifier against Scotland to prepare for tonight.

It would be an absolute disaster if he ended up following Emerson onto the treatment table this evening.

