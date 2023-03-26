Tottenham blow as Emerson Royal appears seriously injured playing for Brazil











Just as things look like they couldn’t get much worse at Tottenham right now, it looks like they might have picked up yet another injury.

Spurs have had some rotten luck this term with certain players being injured. Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the season, while Ryan Sessegnon has also been struck down. That duo join a long list of Spurs stars throughout the season who have had certain knocks.

And now, it seems things could be going from bad to worse, with Emerson Royal potentially the latest to pick up a serious injury.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In video footage being shared across social media, Royal can be seen leaving the pitch during Brazil’s 2-1 loss against Morocco with what appears to be a serious limp. Royal had played the entire game for the Selecao before being forced off in injury time.

As yet, there’s been no big update from the Brazil end on how Emerson Royal is doing. But looking at the footage, it appears Royal is struggling in a big way.

Of course, there is the bonus that he is up on his feet at least. However, it looks like a knee problem, and that could be the nightmare scenario really for Tottenham.

TBR’s View: Emerson Royal injury is bad luck for Tottenham

It’s also bad luck for the Brazilian as well. He has worked so hard to become a key player for Spurs and with Pedro Porro now emerging on the scene, getting injured now is the nightmare scenario.

For Emerson, playing for his country is the stuff of dreams. However, it looks like this time it might have come at a high cost.

Tottenham will need all their players fit for the run-in. If Royal is indeed injured, then it’s just yet another blow in what’s turning into a nightmare season for the club.