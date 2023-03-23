Pedro Porro grateful to two Tottenham players, as he shares if he can understand Antonio Conte's team talks











Pedro Porro has shared the names of a couple of players at Tottenham Hotspur who have helped him integrate at the club.

The full-back joined from Sporting CP in January.

Porro completed a £5 million loan move, with Sky Sports reporting there is an obligation to buy for £39 million in the summer.

There were weeks of protracted negotiations between Spurs and Sporting CP. In the end, a deal got done just before the deadline, and Porro became one of two additions for month. The other being Arnaut Danjuma.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

So far, Porro has made seven appearances for Tottenham.

After a shaky first outing, Porro has turned in some good performances under Antonio Conte. He was good against Southampton last weekend.

Porro, 23, has been speaking about what has been a fairly tumultuous start to life in north London.

He spoke about Conte after his outburst last weekend. And he also let rip at Tim Sherwood, who strongly criticised the player after his debut.

Porro also talked a bit about how he’s been settling in – and shared the names of two players who have helped. He says Dier is on hand to help, and also Spanish-speaking £43 million star Cristian Romero.

He told the Guardian: “I’m integrating as fast as I can. My English is not very good, the first weeks were a bit harder. Eric Dier speaks Portuguese and helped, Cuti [Cristian Romero] too.

“I knew words, understood some things, but I had never been there. I get the team talks: the manager speaks English differently, as an Italian, which is easier. I’m trying to adapt as fast as I can. And you can see that: in the last game, I let loose a little more.”

Porro has made a decent start at Spurs so far.

His debut against Leicester City wasn’t great. But in the games since, he has shown why Spurs were really keen to bring him in.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs officials will hope he can bring his English skills on in the coming weeks. They will be glad to hear that Porro does now understand Conte’s instructions.

Undoubtedly having a strong grasp of the language will make his life much easier.

Dier and Romero both deserve praise for helping him with this.