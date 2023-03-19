Marcus Edwards reacts to Pedro Porro's display for Tottenham yesterday











Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards has taken to Instagram to praise Pedro Porro after the Spaniard bagged his first goal for the club yesterday.

Southampton came back from 3-1 down to pick up a point against Spurs after a late collapse from Antonio Conte’s side.

The Italian’s post-match comments have dominated the headlines after he launched a stunning attack on his Tottenham players.

Due to the result and Conte’s fiery press conference, Porro’s display has gone slightly under the radar.

The 23-year-old struggled on his debut against Leicester City last month but he has improved massively over the past couple of weeks.

He registered an assist against Nottingham Forest last weekend and opened his account for the club yesterday.

Porro produced a stunning finish from a tight angle as he smashed the ball past Gavin Bazunu. And one of Porro’s former teammates at Sporting Lisbon, Edwards, was certainly impressed with his display.

Edwards reacts to Porro’s latest display for Tottenham

Porro took to Instagram yesterday to express his delight at scoring his first goal for Spurs, while conceding that he was disappointed with the result.

He wrote: “Happy for my first goal in the Premier League, but sad for the result, it was not the result we wanted. We have to stay together.”

And Edwards replied beneath the post with three heart-eyes emojis.

Of course, Porro played with Edwards during his time in Lisbon as the duo formed a strong partnership down the right-hand side.

Edwards has even been linked with a move back to north London after he left the club back in 2019. The 24-year-old has flourished in Portugal after a difficult start to his career at Spurs.

As for Porro, he has certainly stepped up over the past couple of games, despite the collapse at St Mary’s yesterday.

The £85,000-a-week man is providing a real threat from right wing-back, something Emerson Royal has struggled to do during his time at Tottenham.

