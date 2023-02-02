Tottenham were initially told Pedro Porro would cost £26.5m











Tottenham Hotspur were initially told that Pedro Porro would be available for just £26.5 million before Sporting dug their heels in for a £40 million fee, according to a report from The Athletic.

Porro was clearly the number one target for Spurs during the January transfer window. The right wing-back position has been a problem throughout Antonio Conte’s tenure. And the Spaniard appeared to be viewed as the answer to their concerns. Fabio Paratici has since suggested that he is an ‘explosive‘ player.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Ultimately, Tottenham did manage to get a deal across the line. But Spurs fans must be wondering if he is going to prove to be worth the hassle. It was certainly a turbulent chase.

Tottenham were told Porro would cost £26.5m

A move appeared to be off just a couple of days before the deadline. But ultimately, as reported by BBC Sport, Tottenham managed to agree a loan move until the end of the season which includes an obligation to buy for £40 million.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs however, were seemingly expecting to pay a lot less. In fact, The Athletic reports that they had been told that Porro would cost just £26.5 million. However, Sporting then bumped the price up once they realised how inflated the market had become.

That left the Portuguese side demanding the £40 million fee which Tottenham will end up paying.

Spurs fans will have mixed feelings about their window. The signings they have made appear to be smart for a January window. And Porro definitely has real potential.

However, they would have loved further additions. And it will be interesting to see how much of an impact sorting a deal for Porro out had on their other pursuits.

Tottenham would have surely kept multiple plates spinning if they wanted other players badly enough. But Sporting moving the goalposts clearly did them no favours.