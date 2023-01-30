Romano provides exciting update on Tottenham move for Porro











Fabrizio Romano has issued a fresh Here We Go update on Twitter after a dramatic day for Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of Pedro Porro.

It has been such a bizarre day for Spurs fans. After a weekend in which it appeared a matter of time before the right-back joined Antonio Conte’s men, a move seemed to have collapsed early on Monday.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Athletic reported that a deal was off after Sporting changed the conditions of the move at the last minute. Thankfully, it appears that there has now been more positive news.

Romano issues fresh Here We Go over Tottenham move for Pedro Porro

Tottenham have seemingly continued to discuss a deal for the 23-year-old throughout the day. And it now seems that they are looking set to welcome him through the door before the deadline.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Romano has reported that Spurs have rescheduled the medical for Tuesday. And they are ready to pay £39.5 million for the Spaniard.

Crucially, he has, once again, used the three words all football fans long to hear when their club is linked with a new signing…

Tottenham have re-scheduled medical tests for Pedro Porro: it was planned on Monday but will actually happen… on Tuesday, #DeadlineDay. ⚪️🩺 It’s all done and sealed between Spurs and Sporting — as revealed, Porro will become #THFC player for €45m. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/C5BvVFF0e2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

Of course, Tottenham fans will want to avoid getting carried away. A deal has collapsed once before when it seemed to be almost across the line.

But Spurs would not have continued to hold talks if they felt that a deal was out of the question. And it appears that their perseverance has now paid off.

It will be a tense final day of the window for Tottenham supporters. They will feel a lot more relaxed when Porro is finally holding a Spurs shirt.

But after such a dramatic day of twists and turns, surely, surely, this move is finally going to get done.