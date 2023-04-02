Paul Scholes says Declan Rice not worth £100m, amid links to Arsenal











Paul Scholes has claimed that Arsenal or anyone else paying £100m for Declan Rice would be too much money for the midfielder.

Rice is being linked with a move away from West Ham this summer. A number of big sides are keen, with Arsenal said to be the club leading the race right now.

There is other interest. The likes of Man United, City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all believed to be keen on taking Rice.

Big money

West Ham are believed to be wanting around £100m if they are to sell Rice. Given he has been their best player for a number of seasons now, the Hammers are keen to get maximum value.

However, speaking ahead of West Ham v Southampton today for PremierLeague.com, former United hero Paul Scholes has claimed that £100m is simply too much for Rice.

“As much as I love Declan Rice and I think he’d be great at Man United, he’s not worth £100m. If you’re paying that for a midfield player, they have to be able to do everything,” Scholes said.

Scholes is likely referring to a lack of goals from the West Ham man. Rice has scored just 12 goals in more than 200 games for the Hammers. He did recently notch for England, though, in a sign he is trying to get more goals.

TBR’s View: Declan Rice is worth £100m to West Ham

And that will always be the problem for the buying club. For the Hammers, Rice is worth whatever they say he’s worth because he’ll be so hard to replace. If that is £100m or more, then that’s what it is.

Scholes makes a valid enough point but Rice improves any side in the league at the moment. United, Chelsea, and Arsenal would all love him in the midfield.

So, if that means spending £100m, then that might be what has to happen.