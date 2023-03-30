Arsenal get glowing reports about West Ham star Declan Rice











Arsenal have reportedly received glowing reports about Declan Rice’s character and the Gunners are growing in confidence they’ll sign him this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been heavily linked with a move for the West Ham United star over the past few months.

Indeed, Arteta has reportedly made Rice his top target ahead of the summer as he bids to strengthen his midfield.

The England star will have just one year left on his current deal with the Hammers at the end of the season and there have been no signs that he is willing to extend his stay in east London.

And with Arsenal seemingly lining up a move for the 24-year-old, the Gunners have been doing their due diligence.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal get glowing reports about Rice

The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal have identified Rice as their number one target this summer and they are increasingly confident they’ll sign him.

Arteta’s men are apparently attracted to the idea of signing the West Ham man due to his ability to play as a holding-midfielder, as well as a No8.

The outlet notes that Rice’s character also suits the culture Arteta has instilled at Arsenal. Rice would also move to north London with ‘glowing references’ due to his work ethic and leadership qualities.

Rice has been exceptional for West Ham over the past few seasons and he seems destined for a big move in the summer.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

It seems that Arsenal are the front-runners for his signature at the moment, but they will undoubtedly face stern competition.

The Hammers captain seems like the perfect fit for Arteta’s side as a player who is capable of competing with Thomas Partey for a place in midfield.

Arsenal have been slightly vulnerable in terms of their back-up options to Partey over the past couple of years, with the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga not providing the required quality in the Ghanaians absence.

Rice would certainly provide another quality option for Arteta and it’s even possible that he could compete with Partey for the role at the base of Arsenal’s midfield.

