Paul Mitchell was reported to be a candidate to replace Fabio Paratici at Tottenham Hotspur, but Manchester United could spoil the party for Spurs.

The 41-year-old spent over three years at Tottenham when Mauricio Pochettino was at the club. He then fell out with Daniel Levy and moved on, but he’ll be available this summer.

Mitchell has confirmed that he will be leaving Monaco at the end of this season.

Paul Mitchell’s stance on Manchester United job amid Tottenham rumours

Just last week, journalist Dean Jones claimed that he had heard whispers that Mitchell could come back to Tottenham to replace Paratici as the director of football.

The Italian was initially banned in Italy after his old club, Juventus, were found guilty of false accounting, according to The Guardian. That ban was extended worldwide and he had to step down from his role at Spurs.

Paratici has filed for an appeal this month, but if that gets rejected, he will have to leave his job at Spurs. Levy would then have to bring in a replacement, and Mitchell would be a great option.

However, Ben Jacobs has revealed that the 41-year-old is much more tempted by the Manchester United job, which makes it unlikely that he will return to Spurs.

The journalist wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “There are some suggestions Monaco’s Paul Mitchell might go back there as sporting director, but I am told that is an unlikely scenario.

“Mitchell is actually tempted by Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS team have him firmly on their radar if successful in acquiring the club, having considered bringing him to Nice in the past. Even Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation really appreciate Mitchell.”

TBR View:

Mitchell is exactly the kind of director Tottenham need if they want to begin a new project at the club.

The 41-year-old has a fantastic eye for top talent. He has previously signed the likes of Sadio Mane, Heung-min Son, Ibrahima Konate, Dele Alli and Christopher Nkunku, who are all sensational.

Alongside the right manager, Mitchell could become make Tottenham a force in the Premier League, but it looks like he’s waiting for the job at Manchester United now.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Mitchell and Tottenham this summer.

