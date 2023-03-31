Tottenham could bring Paul Mitchell back to replace Fabio Paratici - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur could bring Paul Mitchell back to the club to take Fabio Paratici’s place this summer.

That’s according to Dean Jones, who has revealed that he’s hearing whispers that the 41-year-old could make a return to Spurs, over five years after he left them.

Mitchell is currently the sporting director of Monaco, but he has announced that he’ll be leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of this season.

Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham could bring Paul Mitchell back to replace Fabio Paratici

Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici was banned in Italy after his old club, Juventus, were found guilty of false accounting, according to The Guardian.

That ban has been extended worldwide, which means the Italian will have to step away from his job at Spurs.

Tottenham have reportedly asked for further clarification from FIFA, but if there is no change in the decision, Paratici will have to go and Spurs will need a replacement.

Jones says he has heard whispers about Mitchell coming back to Tottenham, but nothing is finalised just yet.

The journalist wrote on GivMeSport: “If Paratici is to leave Tottenham for good then it could give Poch the scope to have a more over-arching control.

“There are whispers too though that 41-year-old Paul Mitchell, who recently announced he is leaving Monaco in his role as Sporting Director, may even come into the thinking at a high level. Nothing yet on that front though, these are early days.”

All of this depends on what happens to Paratici in the coming months.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Top players signed by Mitchell in the past

Mitchell is one of the most respected sporting directors in world football, and his work over the years at clubs like Tottenham, RB Leipzig and Monaco speaks for itself.

When Manchester United were heavily linked with the appointment of the 41-year-old in April last year, United In Focus compiled a list of the top 10 players he has helped his clubs sign over the years.

That list is a sensational one, with players like Sadio Mane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli, Christopher Nkunku and Ibrahima Konate among others all featuring there.

Nobody knows what will happen with the director of football role at Tottenham, but if they need someone to come in, Mitchell would be a fantastic option.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all