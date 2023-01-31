Paul Merson urges Everton to pay £10m to sign 'special' player on loan today











Paul Merson says that Conor Gallagher is good enough to keep Everton in the Premier League if he joined them.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted yesterday that the Toffees made a bid for the England international soon after appointing Sean Dyche.

It does not seem like it is on the cards right now, but Merson told Sky Sports that Gallagher would be worth the money.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Merson on Gallagher

He said: “I think if Everton were mid-table he’d fly there. It’s a hard one at the moment because if they get relegated he’s going from one of the biggest clubs in the country to the Championship.

“If Everton were safe I think he might have gone. I think he ticks every box for Everton.

“If I was Everton it would be trying my hardest to do a deal where even if I’m paying £10 million to get him on loan until the end of the season I think he’s worth it.

“If Conor Gallagher goes to Everton he would keep them up, he’s exactly what they need.”

EXCL: Everton have submitted a bid to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. It’s £40m proposal plus £5m add ons. 🚨🔵 #EFC



Chelsea will make a decision soon as there are also other clubs interested in Gallagher — and player has to decide his future too. pic.twitter.com/xZeuGqaR01 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

The ‘special‘ midfielder may find gametime harder to come by at Stamford Bridge under Graham Potter, especially if Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo come in today.

That said, he is doing well in his cameo performances when he comes on, and as Merson says, he may not fancy a relegation battle.

It remains to be seen whether Everton can convince him to come, or who they manage to get through the door on the second straight deadline day where they are rushing around to find some signings for a new manager.