Paul Merson says he’s got one concern about Kai Havertz joining Arsenal

Paul Merson has compared Kai Havertz with Mesut Ozil as he suggested the problem the Germany star may have following his move from Chelsea to Arsenal.

Merson was speaking to Sky Sports after Havertz became the Gunners’ first signing of the summer transfer window.

Kai Havertz was probably one player few Arsenal fans imagined arriving before this summer. The 24-year-old had not had the easiest time with Chelsea. But Mikel Arteta has wanted to take a chance on him.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In fact, reports from Bild at the weekend claimed that Arsenal had made Havertz their highest-paid player on £330,000-a-week. So there is going to be plenty of pressure on his shoulders.

Merson suggests problem Arsenal may have with Kai Havertz

Of course, it is not the first incredibly lucrative contract Arsenal have handed to a Germany international. And Merson suggested that that may not be where the comparisons with Ozil end.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“Arsenal should be buzzing with Kai Havertz, he makes them a better team,” he told Sky Sports.

“The only problem I could see with Havertz is similar to that experienced by Mesut Ozil at Arsenal. If it’s not going well, Havertz doesn’t look too interested.

“That’s just down to the way he plays, it’s just the way certain players are, it’s not that he’s not trying. If you’re having a good game Havertz looks elegant, silky, but if it’s not going well, people will say he’s not running around or trying.”

It is going to be a really important season for Havertz. Arsenal fans were incredibly patient with their side in certain moments last season. And they will show that same faith in the versatile midfielder.

But he is under plenty of pressure. He had some bright moments. But it is surely fair to say that he did not live up to expectations during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal have spent a lot of money to bring him to the club. So he has to step up and reach the levels he is clearly capable of.

If he is unable to do that reasonably quickly, he is surely going to be written off by many. Arsenal fans will have reason to expect that he is able to hit the ground running given the money spent.

And Merson is probably right to suggest that his style will not help his cause if he does take some time.