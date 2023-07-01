Arsenal have recently made 24-year-old their highest-paid player on £330k-a-week

Arsenal have made Kai Havertz their highest-paid player following his move from Chelsea, with a report claiming that he is set to earn around £330,000-a-week at the Emirates.

The report comes from Sport Bild, which notes that Declan Rice is also in line to earn a similar amount once he completes his expected move to the Emirates this summer.

Few Arsenal fans would have even considered Kai Havertz as a potential transfer target before the summer began. The 24-year-old has been an underwhelming signing for Chelsea. So it was a surprise to see Mikel Arteta’s men push for a £65 million move.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spending so much on the Germany international looked to be a gamble. But it is not only with the transfer fee that Arsenal have shown their faith in the attacking midfielder.

Arsenal make Havertz their highest-earner

Sport Bild is reporting that Havertz is now Arsenal’s highest-paid player on around £330,000-a-week (€20 million a year). And he could earn even more based on bonuses.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

But Havertz is not going to be out in front alone for too long. Sport Bild reports that Declan Rice is expected to pen a deal worth a similar amount.

Clearly, Arsenal see Rice and Havertz playing vital roles in what should be the peak years of his career. They are two of the most expensive signings in the club’s history. And they are going to earn a fortune in wages.

Obviously, if their signings work out, they could prove to be game-changers for Arsenal. Rice has been one of the Premier League’s best midfielders over the last couple of years.

And certainly, Havertz is a much better player than what he has been able to show at Chelsea.

Arsenal supporters will be excited about the level they could reach based on the contracts they are set to be on.