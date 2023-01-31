Paul Merson says Eddie Nketiah has saved Arsenal £70m this month











Paul Merson has admitted he’s been shocked by how well Eddie Nketiah has played for Arsenal this season.

Merson was speaking on Sky Sports News (31/1 12:25pm) about the Gunners potential deadline day moves.

Right now, the talk is all about Arsenal’s move for Jorginho.

Having already signed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, a midfielder is Arsenal’s main priority.

They appear to have missed out on Moises Caicedo, with Brighton refusing to negotiate.

Instead, Mikel Arteta has turned to the Chelsea midfielder, with a deal on the verge of completion.

Merson now believes that Nketiah’s brilliant form has saved Arsenal a lot of money.

He’s been fantastic since coming into the team after the World Cup when the pressure was on for him to deliver.

Merson praises Nketiah’s impact at Arsenal

Merson was asked on Sky Sports News if Arsenal needed to bring in a forward in the final few hours of the window.

“I think Nketiah has surprised them in a way,” Merson said.

“They’re probably saying they’re not surprised but I think he’s going to save them a lot of money.

“You’ve got to be lucky in football, if you’re going to make it as a footballer a big part of that is luck.

“He got that lucky opportunity and he’s taken it with both hands.

“If he’d have had two bad games, they’d have been buying a centre-forward this window for £50m, £60m, £70m.

“Now, he’s done it. He’s done well, he’s got his break and he taken advantage and I couldn’t talk highly enough of him.

“He’s shocked me in a way, I thought he might do it for one or two games, but the kid’s been outstanding.”

The injury to Gabriel Jesus certainly had the potential to derail Arsenal’s title challenge.

However, Nketiah has immediately stepped up and surprised plenty of Arsenal fans as well as Merson.

He’s already the Gunners top scorer in all competitions, and has come on leaps and bounds under Arteta.

By not needing to sign an elite centre-forward, Nketiah looks to have saved Arsenal plenty of cash.

