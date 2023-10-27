Paul Merson says Arsenal target is ‘one of the most underrated’ PL players

Arsenal are once again being linked with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz ahead of the January transfer window.

According to 90Min, Gunners duo Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta are huge admirers of the Brazilian.

Now, Arsenal legend Paul Merson has singled Luiz out for praise ahead of Premier League matchweek 10.

“Douglas Luiz will have some takers as early as January,” the Gunners icon wrote on Sportskeeda.

“The pressure will be on Villa to reject advances for the midfielder.

“He’s one of the most underrated players in the Premier League – there’s not much he doesn’t do.

“I’m a big fan of him and he has shown up week in and week out this season so far.”

Arsenal have been long linked with a move for Luiz after failing to land the midfielder last year.

For instance, The Guardian reported that the Gunners failed with a deadline-day move for Luiz last summer.

Arsenal eventually opted to bring in Jorginho just a few months later.

Now, there may be a need for the Gunners to rekindle their interest in Luiz.

As good as Thomas Partey is, he’s still struggling to stay fit for extended periods of time.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz is yet to convince since his summer move to Arsenal from Chelsea.

Douglas Luiz would fit the bill at Arsenal – TBR View

As for Luiz, the 25-year-old has been excelling under Unai Emery recently.

He has registered six goals from 15 claret and blue appearances in all competitions this term.

Luiz would certainly fit the bill at Arsenal as a high-calibre player who is able to operate in various roles in midfield.

However, after the £15million man signed fresh terms with Villa just last year, the Gunners would have to pay up if they want to sign him.