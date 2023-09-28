Paul Merson says £20m West Ham player is an absolute manager’s dream

Paul Merson has described Jarrod Bowen as a manager’s dream as he backed West Ham to thrash Sheffield United this weekend, but shared where the forward may face a real problem.

Merson was speaking to Sportskeeda as he backed David Moyes’ men to inflict more misery on the Blades after their 8-0 hammering last time out.

Jarrod Bowen has started the season in sensational form. The 26-year-old has scored four goals in the opening six games of the campaign to help West Ham make a promising start, with three wins in those opening fixtures.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, it is a particularly important season for a number of players with Euro 2024 on the horizon. Bowen is one of those around the England fold right now, having made four appearances for his country.

Paul Merson says Jarrod Bowen is a manager’s dream

Paul Merson believes that Bowen faces a really difficult task trying to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans on a consistent basis. However, he suggested that he is doing all he can with West Ham right now.

“I see nothing but a West Ham win here, especially with players like Jarrod Bowen in fine form,” he told Sportskeeda, as he predicted a 3-0 victory.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

“I’m a big fan of him and he has shown over the past 12 months that he can step up to the plate in big games, while he works his socks off for his team and is an absolute manager’s dream.

“The only issue for Bowen is that England have too many players in his position, so he might find it hard to break into the side ahead of Euro 2024.”

Interest in West Ham star only likely to increase

Obviously, West Ham will be aware that his form is only likely to see the interest in him increase. The Athletic recently reported that Liverpool are admirers of Jarrod Bowen. Jurgen Klopp has previously said – in comments reported by the Evening Standard – that he is unbelievable.

Bowen is someone with 59 goal involvements in 138 Premier League games since his £20 million move. That is an amazing return for someone who does not often play through the middle as a striker.

The good news for West Ham is that Bowen appears to be incredibly settled at the London Stadium. And he seems to be relishing the opportunity to be something of a talisman.

West Ham are also a team that is continuing to make real progress. They won the Europa Conference League last season. And they appear to be in with a good chance of battling in the top-half of the Premier League this year.

Certainly, with Bowen at his current level, West Ham are in with a good chance of enjoying another significant year.