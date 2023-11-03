Paul Merson says £15m midfielder wanted by Arsenal ‘can do it all’

Speculation linking Arsenal with Douglas Luiz has begun doing the rounds again ahead of the January transfer window.

Just a few weeks ago, 90Min reported that Gunners duo Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta are huge admirers of the Aston Villa midfielder.

Last summer saw Arsenal push for Luiz, The Guardian reporting that the Gunners failed with a deadline-day move for him last summer.

And in the last transfer window, journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that Arsenal still want Luiz, saying it’s an “open secret”.

Paul Merson, speaking on Sportskeeda, has praised Luiz once again and said he understands why the Gunners had their eyes on him.

“As I said last week, Douglas Luiz is the most underrated midfielder in the Premier League currently,” he said.

“The lad can do it all and shows up every week; it’s not hard to see why Arsenal wanted him earlier this year.”

Luiz a great shout for Arsenal but January move seems unlikely – TBR View

Arsenal could certainly do with bolstering their midfield ranks further in the January transfer window.

As good as Thomas Partey is, his injury record remains concerning for a Gunners side seeking to push for honours.

Meanwhile, summer signing Kai Havertz continues to struggle. He played in midfielder against West Ham in midweek but once again flattered to deceive.

As for Luiz, the 25-year-old has been excelling under Unai Emery recently. He has registered six goals from 15 claret and blue appearances in all competitions this term.

Luiz would certainly fit the bill at Arsenal as a high-calibre player who is able to operate in various roles in midfield.

However, after the £15million man signed fresh terms with Villa just last year, the Gunners would have to pay a huge sum if they want to sign him.

And signing a key player from any club – particularly a top-flight club playing in Europe – is very difficult mid-season.

Such a move risks derailing the selling club’s season and would cause uproar among fans.