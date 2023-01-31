Paul Merson reacts to Arsenal closing in on signing Chelsea star Jorginho











Arsenal legend Paul Merson was left absolutely buzzing on Sky Sports News today after hearing his old club are about to sign Chelsea star Jorginho.

Jorginho emerged as a surprise target for Mikel Arteta’s men after they have seemingly failed to land Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal offered the Seagulls £70 million for Caicedo after they had a £60 million bid turned down last week.

The 21-year-old now looks set to stay at the Amex Stadium, barring a late surprise, but the Gunners are closing in on Jorginho.

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Charles Watts reported earlier today that the 31-year-old has been given permission to travel to London Colney to complete a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

While many Arsenal fans may be underwhelmed by the club bringing in the Italian instead of Caicedo, Merson is a huge fan of the move.

Merson left buzzing over Jorginho to Arsenal move

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of deadline day, Merson reacted to the news that his old club are set to bring in the Chelsea veteran.

“I think outstanding. You’re buying experience as well. He’s won big trophies. He’s a proper holding midfield player,” he said.

“You were only talking about two years ago when Italy won the Champions League, Italy won the Euros and we’re going why don’t England produce one of these players? Two years on, Arsenal could be getting him.

“He’s so intelligent, he’ll protect the back four, he’ll be feeding Odegaard, he’ll be feeding Saka and Martinelli. For me he’s a top signing and he knows the game.

“He knows he won’t be playing every week and if everyone is fit he won’t be playing, but he will bring that experience and calmness. He never panics on the ball and for me in this day and age I’d call it a cup of tea for £12 million.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal fans will have bad memories in regards to signing former Chelsea players after David Luiz and Willian underperformed at the club.

But Jorginho feels like a smart signing for the Gunners as he will add some much-needed experience to the squad as they push for the Premier League title.

