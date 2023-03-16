Paul Merson makes Everton and Leeds United relegation prediction ahead of Premier League run-in











Paul Merson has now predicted who will be relegated from the Premier League this season, and its bad news for Leeds United and Everton.

Merson was making his latest predictions ahead of another round of Premier League fixtures.

There are currently nine teams fighting to avoid falling into the bottom three right now.

Unlike many seasons in the past, no teams have been cut adrift yet.

Even the likes of Crystal Palace and Leicester City, who looked safe a few weeks ago, have been dragged into the fight.

Paul Merson has now shared that he thinks Everton and Leeds will be joined by Southampton in failing to avoid the drop.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

It’s a bold call, considering Leeds are only a point from safety with a relatively good goal difference.

Everton are a point above the drop zone, and have picked up some decent form at home under Sean Dyche.

However, they’ve still got plenty of work to do to avoid playing in the Championship next season.

Merson predicts Everton and Leeds for the drop

The bottom of Merson’s weekly predictions states his three teams to be relegated, which simply read, ‘Southampton, Leeds United and Everton.’

Ahead of their game with Chelsea, Merson has predicted a 3-0 loss for the Toffees.

It doesn’t help that the match is away from home, as Everton only have two points from their last six games away from Goodison Park.

Leeds also play away from home, and Merson believes Wolves will come out 2-0 winners.

Merson believes their next two home games will be key to their future: ‘They face Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at home.

‘Those two games will define their season – if they get two wins, they will survive, else it’s curtains for them.’

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

Merson has a tough task on his hands trying to work who is going to down at this stage of the season, but Everton and Leeds do have their problems right now.

The Toffees can’t pick up points away from home, and lack a striker who can score goals.

Leeds have a similar goalscoring issue, but will be delighted to welcome back Rodrigo Moreno to the side ahead of schedule.

Everton came out on top when the two sides met last month, but they still have a long way to go to secure their Premier League status.

Show all