Paul Merson claims £28m PL striker just isn't good enough to sign for Arsenal











Paul Merson has warned Arsenal not to make a move for Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Merson outlined what the Gunners need to do over the summer to prepare for next season.

After months of leading the way in the Premier League, Arsenal have fallen short in their efforts to win the league title.

Their recent poor form handed Manchester City the trophy this weekend after a defeat to Nottingham Forest.

It shouldn’t be ignored just how far Arsenal have come this season under Mikel Arteta.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Gunners will be returning to the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons next year.

Arteta will be well aware that reinforcements are needed for next season to keep this level of performance up.

Paul Merson has warned Arsenal not to make a move for Ollie Watkins this summer, despite his brilliant season at Villa Park.

He doesn’t believe the England international is up to the standard required at The Emirates.

Merson warns Arsenal off Watkins move

Speaking about potential attacking signing in the next few months, Merson said: “Ollie Watkins I can’t see scoring 25 goals a season. Unai Emery has made him a better player but I don’t think he has the quality.

“If Arsenal bought him and he went and he only got ten goals next season, you wouldn’t be shocked.”

The £28m forward has been a player reborn under Unai Emery after he replaced Steven Gerrard this season.

He’s been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich in recent weeks which shows how impressive he’s been.

Villa have one game left this season and a win could see them return to European football.

Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

However, given his age and home-grown status, if Villa sell Watkins this summer, they would demand a huge fee.

As Merson suggests, it’s hard to see how a move for Watkins would make much sense for Arsenal.

They want midfield reinforcements in the summer, and they won’t come cheap.

Arteta has also shown plenty of faith in Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun has been fantastic in Ligue 1 this year and will return in the summer.

Watkins may have admirers in the Premier League, but a move to Arsenal makes little sense right now.

