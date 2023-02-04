Paul Barber has Moises Caicedo message for Brighton fans after intense Arsenal links











Moises Caicedo to Arsenal – or not as it turned out – ended up being one of the most dominating stories of the January transfer window.

Caicedo took to social media to effectively ask to leave Brighton. But resolute in their response, the Seagulls stuck to their guns and refused to sell the Ecuadorian, despite a bid coming in at over £65m from the Gunners.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Interestingly, Caicedo was also told to stay away from the club until after deadline day passed. He was brought back into the squad by Roberto De Zerbi today and came on around the hour mark in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

And in a segment in the programme shared by TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Brighton CEO Paul Barber has asked for fans to get behind Caicedo again. In the statement, Barber hints that Caicedo has been poorly advised and that contrary to how his social media request made him look, is a well-liked and respected member of the Brighton dressing room.

#BHAFC chief executive Paul Barber asks Seagulls fans to get behind want-away Moises Caicedo in today's programme.@talkSPORT pic.twitter.com/9Fm3BtOimi — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) February 4, 2023

Caicedo will no doubt be on Arsenal’s summer radar as well. The Ecuadorian has been one of the league’s standout midfielders and the Gunners will come knocking again.

TBR’s View: Brighton have managed Caicedo situation perfectly

This could have ended up being the most messy of situations and in the end, Brighton have played it brilliantly.

Barber’s message here is one of class as well. Yes, there is a small dig at certain agents or advisors in there, but overall, he is showing some love to Caicedo.

For Arsenal, their task looks even harder than it already was in getting Caicedo. The summer window will make things eaiser. But Brighton have shown how tough they can be here, and the Gunners will need to get their next offer bang on.