Patrick Bamford shares what he messaged Jesse Marsch as soon as he was sacked by Leeds











Patrick Bamford has shared the text message he sent to Jesse Marsch after he was sacked as Leeds United manager.

Chris Sutton took aim at Bamford for what he perceived to be the England striker criticising Marsch’s tactics during his final game in charge.

That was a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, but Bamford has told BBC Sport that those comments were misconstrued.

Bamford said he messaged Marsch to express his regret that the American never had him fully fit and that he got on well with the former Whites boss.

Patrick Bamford shares message to Jesse Marsch after Leeds sacking

Bamford said: “I text him after we had the news and said exactly that – I felt sorry as you have never had me fully fit, I just wished him well and stuff. I got on well with him.

“The thing that annoyed me after the Forest game was everyone turned what I said as if I was having a go at his tactics and actually what I had said is exactly what he had told us to do, we just weren’t doing it.

“I was being more kind of like, I was actually kind of being self deprecating towards my own performance! That was down to me, that wasn’t anything to do with Jesse.

“Contrary to a few things in the press I actually got on well with him. We’re sad to see him go and sad that it ended that way for him, but we wish him well for wherever he goes next.”

Bamford is so important to Leeds and his fitness issues have been a major reason they have struggled in the past two seasons.

If they can get him fit and firing again, they have every chance of staying in the Premier League, despite the managerial uncertainty.

That was a challenge for Marsch, although his super-intense, narrow tactics just did not seem like they were going to work longer term.