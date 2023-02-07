Chris Sutton fuming after hearing what 29-year-old Leeds United player has said now











Chris Sutton has criticised Patrick Bamford for what he thinks is criticism of Leeds United’s tactics against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds lost 1-0 at the City Ground on Sunday and Jesse Marsch has already paid with his job ahead of a double header with Manchester United.

Bamford spoke after the game about how hard he found it as a lone striker against his old club, up against two central defenders.

As per the Nottingham Post, Bamford said Leeds needed more runners in behind him and Sutton told BBC’s Monday Night Club he was not impressed with those comments.

Photo by Mick Walker – CameraSport via Getty Images

Sutton on Bamford

Sutton said of the 29-year-old: “Going back to the Bamford stuff, I think he’s a joke for bringing that into the public domain.

“I really do. He must know the implications and the issues that will bring, essentially criticising the manager and his tactics publicly. Keep it in the confines of the dressing room, if that’s the way you feel.

“He’s unburdening himself of any responsibility and I don’t like that. It will be taken as a criticism of the manager and his tactics.”

#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 6, 2023

Bamford’s comments on Marsch’s tactics were not that strong really, and the England striker is a great professional who will be key for the new manager.

It feels like Sutton has gone a bit big here, but ultimately, Bamford will soon have a new manager to impress and that man will need to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

Having Bamford fit and firing would be a huge help and he has made a broadly impressive return from injury in recent weeks.