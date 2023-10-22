Kieran Gibbs says Arsenal player is Mikel Arteta’s secret weapon after Chelsea draw

Kieran Gibbs has lauded Leandro Trossard after his goal earned Arsenal a point from their trip to Chelsea, suggesting that the forward has been unreal since his move to the Emirates.

Gibbs was speaking to ESPN as he admitted that it is hard to criticise Mikel Arteta for not starting the Belgian against the Blues.

Leandro Trossard continues to prove himself to be an amazing signing for the Gunners. There seemed to be a bit of concern when the club signed the forward during the most recent January transfer window.

But Trossard has made a huge impact. Going into Saturday’s fixture, he had scored four goals and contributed 11 assists in just 29 games for the club.

Kieran Gibbs lauds Leandro Trossard after Arsenal draw

And it was his superb finish which earned Arsenal a point at Stamford Bridge. He did brilliantly to get himself on the end of Bukayo Saka’s cross and poke the ball past Robert Sanchez.

With that, Kieran Gibbs was asked whether Arteta’s decision to not start Trossard deserves to be scrutinised.

He was full of praise for the former Brighton star, but insisted that he had some sympathy for the Arsenal boss due to the players he is battling for a place in the team with.

“I think it’s a tough one with not starting Trossard,” he told ESPN. “Although I think he’s been unreal since he signed. And he’s kind of like the secret weapon at the moment for Arsenal. Martinelli is one of our most dangerous players. And obviously Saka. So it is a tough one for him.

“But Trossard’s been knocking on the door for a while now. And so I also wouldn’t mind seeing him start in behind Jesus instead of one of the midfielders, especially with the way that Arsenal, more often than not, control games. I like him in those tight areas.”

Hard to see Belgian playing in midfield in Arteta’s current system

Gibbs’ second suggestion is an interesting one. Having Trossard playing in the number eight position would also lead to a tough call. Presumably, that would see Martin Odegaard deployed slightly deeper, with Declan Rice also pushed back into the holding position.

That could work. However, Rice has been outstanding in that role slightly further forward. And there is surely no way that Arteta is going to drop Odegaard, unless he was resting him.

So Trossard may have to continue to be patient before he really gets that opportunity to enjoy a run in the side. But there is absolutely no question that he is really pushing those in front of him in the pecking order.